Bengal Gov accepts resignation of 6 V-Cs

Stating that education must be treated as a “no-conflict zone”, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday gave his nod for the formation of a search committee to select the names of the new vice-chancellors of the state universities and submit the names of suitable candidates to him within three months. The Governor also accepted the resignation of all six Vice-Chancellors who had completed their tenures.

The announcement came after the Governor met Education Minister Bratya Basu amid growing tension between the TMC government and the Raj Bhavan over the attack on Union minister Nisith Pramanik’s convey in Cooch Behar district last Saturday.

Addressing a joint press conference with the Education Minister on Tuesday, Governor Bose said: “Education must be treated as a no-conflict zone. Bengal has always been famous for its education and refined culture. That era should be brought back again. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) talked about self-reliant India. Education will play the biggest role in achieving the goal of a self-reliant India.”

A press release issued by the Raj Bhavan read: “Finally, the problems related to the vice-chancellorship of the state universities began to untangle… Today, the honourable Governor gave the green signal for the formation of the search committee as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and the Supreme Court directives..”

The Education Minister said that other vice-chancellors, who were not present in Tuesday’s meeting and have completed their tenure, will come to the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday and submit their resignations.

Basu’s meeting with the Governor is seen as a bid to defuse the rising tension between the government and the Raj Bhavan.