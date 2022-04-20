Bengal Global Business Summit: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asks Centre to not ‘disturb’ industrialists

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said central agencies should not be used to harass industrialists. In her speech at the inaugural session of the sixth Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in Kolkata, Banerjee asked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to tell the Centre that “that they should not disturb industrialists through central agencies.”

Banerjee also claimed that West Bengal was the first state to organise a physical business summit since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Talking about business opportunities in West Bengal, she said: “It is the gateway to eastern and north-eastern India, neighbouring Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal as well as South East Asia.”

Taking a pot shot at the erstwhile Left Front government in the state, the chief minister said, “We lost 75 lakh man-days every year during Left Front rule, but now no man-days are lost.”

In his speech, Dhankhar had invited industrialists to set up business in West Bengal. He also praised both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the summit.

The BGBS is being attended by several leading industrialists like Goutam Adani, Sanjib Puri, Sanjib Goenka and Sajjan Jindal, among others. Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was also present on the occasion. Before the inaugural session, Banerjee had a brief meeting with Adani.

Later in his speech, Adani said, “We plan to invest rupees 10 thousand crore in West Bengal in the coming years. This will create more than 25,000 direct and indirect jobs in the state.”