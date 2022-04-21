Bengal global Business Summit: From hydel project to ‘one-of-its-kind’ varsity, top industrialists bet big

INDUSTRIALISTS FROM across the country spoke about their plans to invest in West Bengal on Wednesday, the first day of the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit 2022.

Adani Group chief Gautam Adani promised to “invest Rs 10,000 crore in the coming years” that will create direct and indirect employment to around 25,000 people. Adani attended BGBS for the first time.

At present, Adani Wilmar Ltd has an edible oil plant in Haldia. “Over the next decade, we expect our total investment in Bengal to exceed Rs 10,000 crore. Thereafter, as we continue to expand here, we will bring into Bengal our world-class expertise across the green energy value chain,” Adani said at the sixth edition of BGBS.

Veteran businessman from Bengal Purnendu Chatterjee, who is the head of the TCG group, said he is planning to set up a “one-of-its-kind university” in Kolkata.

Chatterjee said he has committed all the resources that would be required to realise the global scale research aspirations the proposed university has.

As a first step towards this, the group has already set up a centre for translatable research in fundamental sciences. The proposed university will be unique in its concept as it will also be focused on translational fundamental research. With a focus on collaborative research on a global scale, this university will also have its own quantum computer, again the first from the private sector in India.

The computer, proposed to be dedicated to helping high-end research, is being installed in Kolkata. The complex installation process has already been initiated. Once fully operational, Kolkata can boast of being in step with its fame for striving to stay ahead of the rest in the field of the academic initiative.

Chatterjee also said TCG are expanding their petrochemicals unit in Tamil Nadu. He said, “We got more potential and an attractive opportunity in Tamil Nadu. Every business house always want to set up their different units in different areas. We also tried that.”

Sajjan Jindal, chairman of the JSW Group, said the group would develop a 900 MW pumped storage hydel power project in West Bengal. Addressing the inaugural session of the Bengal Global Business Summit, Jindal said it would be developed on a nomination basis.

ITC Ltd Chairman & Managing Director Sanjiv Puri, RPSG Group chairperson Sanjib Goenka and Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group, among others, spoke during the inaugural session of the summit and promised investment in Bengal.