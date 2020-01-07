Bengal: Girl’s charred body found, family alleges gangrape, murder

West Bengal police said the 17-year-old’s body was found under a culvert on Monday morning. West Bengal police said the 17-year-old’s body was found under a culvert on Monday morning.

The charred body of a 17-year-old girl was found in South Dinajpur district, West Bengal, on Monday. Her family has alleged she was gangraped and then set ablaze, said the police.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta said, “We cannot confirm rape till we get the post mortem report. However, a case of gangrape has been registered on the basis of her family’s complaint and the accused have been arrested.” Three men have been arrested. They have been booked under Section 376D (gangrape) and 302 (murder).

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh blamed the police and the administration for the incident.

At a press conference on Tuesday, he said: “Administration, women’s commission and intellectuals are all silent. Shall we assume the women of Bengal have no respect, safety and security? It is very disappointing that our CM is busy in not allowing CAA, and her police has no time to prevent crimes, since they are busy harassing BJP workers by framing them in false cases.”

A local TMC leader in South Dinajpur slammed the BJP for trying to politicise the incident. “We want an impartial probe. The incident is very unfortunate and it is further disappointing to see people trying to politicise it,” he said on condition of anonymity.

In December, a woman’s charred body had been found in a mango orchard in Malda.

