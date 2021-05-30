Bengal: Four bodies recovered from gutted factory

The fire, which started on Thursday, was finally doused on Saturday.

Four charred bodies of missing security guards were recovered on Saturday from a factory gutted in a fire, which kept raging for two days, at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district. The fire, which started on Thursday, was finally doused on Saturday.

According to police, family members of the missing security guards had identified the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem. The four persons are believed to have been trapped while trying to escape from the factory terrace, the door of which was locked.

Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said a forensic team would visit the building to find out the cause behind the fire.

“We were suspecting that the four who went missing could be trapped inside.It is an unfortunate incident. We are sending the bodies for post-mortem to Sagar Dutta Hospital. A forensic team will visit the site and conduct tests to find the possible cause of the fire. We will also help the families in all possible ways.”said Bose.