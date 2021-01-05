Bengal: Former cricketer Laxmiratan Shukla quits Mamata Banerjee Cabinet

In yet another setback to the ruling Trinamool Congress party in West Bengal, minister and former cricketer Laxmiratan Shukla resigned from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet on Tuesday.

The development, which comes days after several Trinamool Congress leaders joined the BJP, has sparked speculations that Shukla could also be be joining the BJP ahead of party’s national president JP Nadda visit to the state.

Shukla is a key figure of TMC in Howrah district, where another minister, Rajib Banerjee, and MLA of Bally constituency and daughter of Jagmohan Dalmia, Baishali Dalmia, have already rebelled. There are talks that these leaders will also quit party soon and cross over to the BJP.

Shukla said he has stepped down as Minister of State for Sports as wanted to concentrate more on cricket. He continues to be a TMC MLA.

Meanwhile, welcoming Shukla’s decision, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “Shukla is a very good man and also a known cricket personality. we will welcome him if he wants to join BJP.”

TMC leader Saugata Roy said, “This is very unfortunate. I am very hurt with his decision. I don’t know what made him do this. He was a very good cricketer and good human being. If he had some problems within the party, he should have talk r with the leadership. However, this is a cabinet issue. Mamata Banerjee will take a call on this.”