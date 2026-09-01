Bengal’s cleanliness crackdown begins: Check new fines for spitting, littering

Bengal Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul had announced the drive will start in September. (Express File Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Starting Tuesday, West Bengal will fine people for spitting, littering, open urination and defecation in public, and violations involving banned plastic carry bags to improve cleanliness and civic discipline.

Authorised civic inspectors will be on the streets, in public spots, hospital zones, and transport hubs to issue instant fines and collect them only through digital payment modes.

“The move aims to improve urban cleanliness, public hygiene and civic discipline across Bengal’s cities and towns. A major step towards cleaner and healthier public spaces,” said an official.

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This follows an initial trial run across the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, and Mirik earlier this summer.