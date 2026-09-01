Bengal’s cleanliness crackdown begins: Check new fines for spitting, littering

Starting Tuesday, West Bengal will fine people for spitting, littering, open urination and defecation in public, and violations involving banned plastic carry bags to improve cleanliness and civic discipline.
Authorised civic inspectors will be on the streets, in public spots, hospital zones, and transport hubs to issue instant fines and collect them only through digital payment modes.
“The move aims to improve urban cleanliness, public hygiene and civic discipline across Bengal’s cities and towns. A major step towards cleaner and healthier public spaces,” said an official.
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This follows an initial trial run across the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong, and Mirik earlier this summer.
State Municipal Affairs Minister Agnimitra Paul previously announced the drive will start in September. Paul and local leaders hit the streets in July and August, sweeping market stretches, handing out dustbins, and warning commuters that the awareness phase is officially over.
“From September 1, let’s change the habit and change Kolkata. A cleaner, safer and more disciplined city is not the government’s responsibility alone. It begins with every citizen. Say no to littering, public spitting, illegal parking and single use plastic, and let’s work together to build a cleaner West Bengal. Small changes in our habits can create a big change in our city,” senior BJP leader and party spokesperson Locket Chatterjee said on X.
What are the new rules?
1. “Open defecation or urination in public places other than designated toilet/restroom facilities.”
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2. “Littering, depositing, dumping or throwing any solid waste, plastic waste, garbage, debris or other waste material in public streets, roads, drains, water bodies, open spaces or any place other than designated waste collection points, and the use or carrying of banned plastic carry bags in violation of applicable laws and Government orders.”
3. “Spitting in public places, hospitals, educational institutions, religious places, markets, assembly or congregation buildings, public utility buildings or structures, and other public premises.”
How much will you be fined?
Public urination/open defecation: Rs 200 fine
Littering, illegal dumping and banned plastic carry bags: Rs 200 fine
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More