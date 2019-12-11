Bengal finance minister: Centre’s GST dues piling up, hurting infra projects

The Finance Minister also criticised Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, claiming that the latter recently told the chamber of commerce the issue had been solved. (File) The Finance Minister also criticised Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, claiming that the latter recently told the chamber of commerce the issue had been solved. (File)

Accusing the central government of not paying the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue worth Rs 2,200 crore to the state for the last three months, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra Tuesday said he would raise the issue in an upcoming GST Council meeting on December 18.

“Three months of GST revenue, that is Rs 2,200 crore, is Bengal’s due. If the Centre will not pay this month’s dues, it will jump to 3,000 crore. We can easily plan many infrastructure projects if the Centre give us the dues on a regular basis. I will raise this issue for Bengal at the GST Council,” he said while addressing the media at Digha Convention Centre on the eve of a two-day business conclave that will start on Wednesday.

The Finance Minister also criticised Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, claiming that the latter recently told the chamber of commerce that the issue was solved.

“The Governor recently said in a chamber of commerce meeting that he had a talk with me and solved this issue, which is not true. And how he told that, I have no clue,” he said.

After taking stock of the preparations of the business conclave, he said the government wants to decentralise the summits. “That’s why, this time we have organised the business conclave here in Digha. We want that businesses should reach the districts. So, now on we will organise this type of conclave in every district.”

According to government sources, 1,200 delegates, including 50 from 18 foreign countries, are expected to attend this conclave.

A senior official of Industry Department said this year, the conclave’s focus is coastal tourism, commerce and industry.

The minister said there are plenty of opportunities in the coastal region. “We are trying to evolve it. The government is expected to sign many Memoranda of Understanding during the conclave. We have already started building the infrastructure.”

The Industry Department official said that a new port in Tajpur is on cards.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App