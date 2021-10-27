Bengal ex-secy moves HC against central tribunal order

Former West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging an order of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

On October 22, the tribunal’s principal Bench in New Delhi transferred from its Kolkata bench to itself the hearing into Bandyopadhyay’s plea against the disciplinary proceedings initiated by the Centre. The order was based on a prayer from the Union government. Sources in the High Court said Bandyopadhyay’s appeal may be heard on Wednesday.

The disciplinary proceedings against the former chief secretary were initiated because he skipped a cyclone review meeting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired in Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district on May 28. Bandyopadhyay was then sent a show-cause notice and directed to report to the Centre on May 31, the day of his retirement. He chose not to take up the state government’s offer to extend his service period and chose to retire. The following month, the Union Personnel Ministry started disciplinary proceedings against Bandyopadhyay.