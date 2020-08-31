Bengal: Ex-officiating V-C among three VBU officials dismissed for ‘tampering’ with Council resolution

According to an EC member, former officiating registrar Sougata Chattopadhyay and ex-finance officer Samit Roy were the others removed.

Three senior officials of Visva-Bharati University, including former acting vice-chancellor Sabujkali Sen, have been dismissed from service for allegedly tampering with a resolution recorded during the institute’s executive council (EC) meeting in 2018.

The EC took the decision on Friday evening based on the recommendations made by the one-man Justice (retired) Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya Committee.

To prepare his report, Justice Bhattacharya, a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, went through the findings of another inquiry committee in the case that had found Sen and two others guilty of tampering “with the recording of an EC meeting held in February 2018″.

According to an EC member, former officiating registrar Sougata Chattopadhyay and ex-finance officer Samit Roy were the others removed.

The council, in an emergency meeting, dismissed all three from service with immediate effect.

It comes just three days before Sen’s retirement. The university’s decision was e-mailed to the three, the EC member added.

Sen was appointed the officiating vice-chancellor

(VC) on February 2, 2018, days after Prof Swapan Dutta retired from the post. Her tenure, however, was set to last only for a few days as the EC, during its meeting on February 17 that year, decided to appoint another senior official, Asha Mukherjee, as the next acting VC.

Sen, with the help of Chattopadhyay and Roy, allegedly “tampered with the minutes of the meeting” to extend her term.

Terming the decision “vindictive, premeditated, unfair”, Sen told reporters, “I was not given time to produce documents and defend herself. I will fight it legally.”

VBU V-C Bidyut Chakraborty was not available for comment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.