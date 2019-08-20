Bengal Education Minister orders probe after BJP MP claims school served boiled rice, salt to students for mid-day meals

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee Monday claimed that over 400 students of a girls school, Balika Bani Mandir in Ghatakpara district in West Bengal’s Hooghly, were served boiled rice and salt as mid-day meal instead of the regular combination of eggs and cereal for lunch. “After receiving complaints for months over the mid-day meal scam in the school, today I decided to visit the school. I was shocked to witness that the students were forced to have only rice and salt,” the BJP MP told indianexpress.com.

Chatterjee hinted that a local Trinamool Congress leader could be behind the goof up.

Demanding an inquiry into the matter, the BJP MP alleged that nearly 260 kg of rice is missing along with 5,000 eggs, which were never served to the students.

Citing the matter as inhumane, the state’s Education Minister Partha Chatterjee ordered a departmental probe into it. “It is inhumane for anyone to be involved in such incidents. There should not be any politics on the issue of mid-day meals for children,” the Education Minister said.

The minister added that the state government has zero tolerance on this issue. “There will be no change on the mid-day meal menu. The state government will award strict punishment to the offenders,” he said.

He also criticised the central government of not releasing funds for the mid-day meals.

The Hooghly Municipality chairman Gouri Kanta Mukherjee termed the incidents as baseless and said, “It is a conspiracy against us. If there is any foul play on serving mid-day meal, the offenders will get strict punishments.”