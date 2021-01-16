Bengal: EC releases electoral roll, over 20 lakh names added

The state is expected to go to the polls in April or May. While there are 6,903 booths in the state at present, the poll body may increase it by 26.

The Election Commission on Friday published a revised voter list that puts the number of voters in the state at 7,32,94,980. Though the names of several voters were omitted, the number of voters is up from 7,18,49,306, marking an increase of 2.01 per cent. More than 20 lakh names were added to the roll.

According to the revised list, there are 3,73,66,306 male voters while the number of women eligible to vote is 3,59,27,084. There are 1,590 members of the third gender on the list.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain has visited Bengal twice in recent weeks. During his visits, he has made it clear that violence during polls will not be tolerated.

According to sources, the full bench of the Election Commission may visit the state next week. The poll notification is likely to be issued by the end of February. The commission is yet to decide the number of phases in which the elections will be conducted.

The notification for the West Bengal Assembly polls is likely to be issued in mid-February, and elections could be held earlier than expected owing to Board exams and political violence, sources had earlier told The Indian Express.

“Due to school Board exams scheduled in April and May, polls could be held earlier than expected. The decision could be taken in the view of widespread violence in the state… Nothing has been finalised yet. The decision would be taken based on the report of the deputy election commissioner,” a source had said.