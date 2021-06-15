Bengal: Eatries allowed too Curbs extended, but malls can reopen

Meanwhile, Banerjee told reporters that her government had no problem with implementing the Centre’s “One Nation, One Ration” scheme.

The West Bengal government on Monday extended till June 30 the ongoing restrictions to contain the Covid-19 pandemic but eased some of the measures following a slight improvement in the situation. Restaurants and bars can now function from 12 pm to 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity, while shopping malls can operate from 11 am to 6 pm.

“Private and corporate offices will remain open from 10 am to 4 pm with not more than 25% strength,” the chief minister told reporters after a review meeting at the state secretariat. Employers have to make transport arrangements and obtain e-passes from Kolkata Police or the district administration.

The chief minister said bazaars and markets selling fruits, vegetables, meat and eggs can function from 7 am to 11 am while small and medium enterprises can remain open from 11 am to 6 pm. The chief minister announced that retails shops in shopping malls and multi complexes could remain open from 11 am to 6 pm with 25 per cent of their workforce. Entry into malls will be restricted to 30 per cent at a time. All other shops are allowed to stay open from 12 pm to 6 pm.

Parks will be open from 6 am to 9 am for vaccinated people out to do their morning walks and exercises.

An order by Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi issued later in the day said game and sports could resume in stadiums and sports clubs without spectators. The order added that indoor and outdoor film shootings could resume with 50 people if they are fully vaccinated. All schools, colleges and educational institutions shall remain closed. The curbs on transport services will continue with intra-state buses told not to run until further notice. The movement of private vehicles, taxis and auto-rickshaws remain prohibited except for those plying to or from hospitals, nursing homes, diagnostic centres, clinics, airports, and media houses. Beauty parlours and swimming pools, however, will stay closed.

“We do not have any problem with the implementation of the ‘One Nation, One Ration’ scheme. It is under process. Work is on. Some Aadhaar verification is due. Within three months, we will sort it out,” she added.