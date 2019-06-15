Bengal protests: Acted swiftly, 5 held so far for assaulting doctors, say cops

As the doctors’ strike at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Hospital entered its fourth day on Friday over an alleged attack on their colleagues over “negligence” on Monday, police claimed they acted immediately after a complaint was filed by the hospital authorities the same day.

As the medical fraternity from across the country began to rally behind their Bengal colleagues, the agitating doctors Friday set six conditions, including documentary evidence and details of action taken against those who had attacked the junior medicos, to the administration for withdrawal of their strike.

“We arrested five people on Tuesday after the hospital authorities lodged a complaint the same day,” a senior police official told The Indian Express.

The protests began after relatives of a deceased patient allegedly attacked doctors at the NRS over “negligence”. Two junior doctors were critically injured in the clash. Following the incident, interns and junior doctors locked two gates of the hospital, preventing patients and their relatives from entering or leaving the premises and also refused to release the body of the deceased.

“Five people were arrested from Bibi Bagan lane Tuesday for assaulting the junior doctors at NRS. All the accused are now in police custody. There were booked under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by throwing chemical) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by means of dangerous weapon) of the IPC,” police said. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr. S Chattopadhyay, superintendent of NRS, who submitted his resignation Thursday.

“Those arrested were identified as Md Shanawaz (19), Adil Haroon Adil (24), Sk Anwar (34), Md Yakub (45) and MD Badal alias Alan (26),” a senior police official told The Indian Express. They are all relatives of Mohammad Sayeed (75), whose death triggered the violence at NRS on Monday.

Apart from the complaint by the hospital authorities, the police also registered three more FIRs in this connection.

Entally police on Tuesday registered a case under section 119 (public servant concealing design to commit offence which it is his duty to prevent) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint filed by Md Shabir Khan (32), Sayeed’s neighbour, against unnamed doctors of NRS. Another case was registered at the same on Tuesday under section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Even a journalist from a vernacular daily here was allegedly beaten up by junior doctor when he went to cover the incident.