Bengal doctor who treated Andaman’s Jarawa tribals for years gets Padma Shri

Dr Ratan Chandra Kar of West Bengal who provided medical care to members of the Jarawa tribe during his posting in the Andaman Islands for years, especially during the measles outbreak in 1999, is on the list of Padma Shri awardees announced by the central government in the field of medicine.

Dr Kar is among four Bengalis who have been selected for the award this year.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Kar (66), who now lives in Bangalore with his family, said on phone, “It is overwhelming when your work is recognised in such a manner. Getting an award from the President is definitely a great experience. I and my family members are really happy to know that my name is there on the list of awardees.”

“I was adventurous and had no inhibitions when I went there (Andamans). I made door-to-door visits to befriend the local people. I found it little difficult till I learned their language. They gradually started trusting me like their own,” said Kar.

Dr Kar was posted at Kadamtala Hospital, about 90km from Port Blair, in November 1999, deep inside the 700 square kilometre forest reserve of the Jarawas, one of four ancient Negrito tribal communities indigenous to the Andaman Islands.

Anthropologists believe these tropical forests have been home to the Jarawa people for 30,000-50,000 years.

“I showed respect to their medicine system. I used my medicines as supplementary. I went there in 1998 as medical officer of Kadamtala hospital. I took charge as in charge of the hospital in the month of November in 1998. They used to come to kadamtala hospital. Andaman adim janjati vikas samiti members would accompany me initially and then I would give medical coverage to jarawas.”

Dr Kar said he would walk from Kadamtala to remote areas to attend to those requiring medical attention. It took him four to five months to learn the language a bit and a year to speak it fluently, he said.

“I was in Kadamtala for five years before I moved to Port Blair. I was posted in the islands from 1998 to 2012,” he added.

Dr Kar recalled as how no one was allowed to stay with the Jarawas in their villages. Police personnel and doctors would visit them and report back at the headquarters.

“I came to know that they still remember me and they enquire about my well-being,” he added.