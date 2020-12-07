Bengal distancing itself from rule of law: Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday criticised the TMC government yet again over the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state. (File)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday criticised the TMC government yet again over the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state.

Dhankar alleged that the state administration was distancing itself from the rule of law and the soul of BR Ambedkar.

He claimed the government was moving away from the path of the Constitution.

“I am deeply disturbed, concerned, worried and pained that the governance in West Bengal is getting away from the path of the Constitution,” the governor told reporters after paying floral tributes to Ambedkar at Red Road here on his death anniversary. Dhankhar claimed that the state was virtually on fire, and repeated reminders did not have any effect on the government. “It is distancing itself from the rule of law,” he added.

