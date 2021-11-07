Bengal: Disquiet grows in TMC over return of Rajib Banerjee

The return of Rajib Banerjee to the Trinamool Congress just nine months after he left the party to the join the BJP, doesn’t seem to have found the desired acceptance within as most leaders in the ruling party are said to be unwilling to have him back in their midst.

Senior leader Kalyan Banerjee, who has been with the Trinamool since its founding days, had said, “only the top leadership can explain why a top-to-bottom corrupt leader was welcomed back into the party”.

The apparent cold reception was evident during the last rites of senior Trinamool leader and Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee, who passed away on Thursday evening following a massive cardiac arrest. Rajib Banerjee, who was also present at Mukherjee’s cremation on Friday along with several other party bigwigs, stood by himself as none shared a word with him.