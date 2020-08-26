Bengal: Dhankhar asks CM for business summit investment details

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Express photo)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, once again seeking the details of investments attracted through the last five editions of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). It is the state government’s annual business conclave.

“I have sought details as regards Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) @MamataOfficial from CM as FM failed to provide. Urged to impart details of over 12.3 lac crores as ground reality does not so reflect. We are living in times where ‘Goebbels’ stance can no longer cut ice,” he tweeted.

Dhankhar quoted from his February 1, 2019 speech in the Assembly in which he said the state government had claimed that the previous versions of the summit had been a “resounding success” with a combined investment of Rs 10 lakh crore, of which “more than 50 per cent is under implementation”.

In his letter, the Governor said, “There is need to give out details of Rs 12,32,603 crores investments and particularly the Rs 5 lakh crore investment proposals that were stated to be ‘under implementation’ as on February 1, 2019. We are now one-and-half-years therefrom.”

Dhankhar also sought information about the agency or agencies through which the funds were spent, details about the MoUs signed at these summits, and the investment and jobs promised at each of them since 2016.

“Where is the audit! Public needs to know all! Why not probe! BGBS organised at huge expense with reported patronage to favourites,” the Governor said.

On August 1, Dhankhar had written to the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance), asking him to furnish the expenditure details of the annual conclave. He also expressed concern about alleged fiscal irregularities. The following week, the Governor wrote to Minister of Finance Amit Mitra on the matter.

