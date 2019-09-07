Bengal: 24-year-old dengue patient dies in Kolkata, CM says 17 deaths till Sept 5

A 24-year-old dengue patient died at a private hospital in Kolkata on Friday, even as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed the state Assembly that 17 people have died of the vector-borne disease till September 5 this year. She also said that around 10,500 have been affected by dengue in the state.

As per reports, Mamoni Das, a resident of Naryanpur area under North 24 Paraganas district, died in the morning at a private hospital on E M Bypass. While her death certificate shows multi-organ failure as the immediate cause, it also mentions she was suffering from dengue. North 24 Paraganas district, that borders Bangladesh, is one of the worst-affected districts by dengue.

Banerjee also informed the House that the districts along the India-Bangladesh border are the worst-affected and urged the Opposition to spread awareness about dengue.

“All of us need to play a positive role in combating the dengue menace. This should not be politicised. So far, 13 people have died in government hospitals and four in private facilities till September 5,” she told the Assembly.

Banerjee said the dengue virus is being transmitted mostly by people crossing over to West Bengal from Bangladesh. At this, Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan asked if she would speak to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the issue. Replying to him, Banerjee said only the Ministry of External Affairs is authorised to do so.

Banerjee said the West Bengal Health Department has released about three crore guppy fish into water bodies for destroying mosquito larvae.