Bengal custodial death: CM Suvendu offers Rs 10 lakh, government job to TMC worker’s wife

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Monday met the family members of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker who recently died in police custody in Halisahar and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and a job for his wife.

The administration also suspended the investigating officer in the case and ‘closed’ the officer-in-charge of the Halisahar police station until a magisterial inquiry into the custodial death is conducted. ‘Closing’ a police officer means taking them off active duty and sending them to the police lines while an investigation is conducted against them.

After meeting the family of the victim, CM Adhikari said, “Thanks to the deceased family for having confidence in the state administration. They have full faith in the police top brass, but they have levelled many allegations against Halisahar police personnel. There is no confusion that the person died in police custody…