Bengal custodial death: CM Suvendu offers Rs 10 lakh, government job to TMC worker’s wife
The state government also suspended the investigating officer in the case and ‘closed’ the officer-in-charge of the Halisahar police station until a magisterial inquiry into the custodial death is conducted.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Monday met the family members of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker who recently died in police custody in Halisahar and announced Rs 10 lakh compensation and a job for his wife.
The administration also suspended the investigating officer in the case and ‘closed’ the officer-in-charge of the Halisahar police station until a magisterial inquiry into the custodial death is conducted. ‘Closing’ a police officer means taking them off active duty and sending them to the police lines while an investigation is conducted against them.
After meeting the family of the victim, CM Adhikari said, “Thanks to the deceased family for having confidence in the state administration. They have full faith in the police top brass, but they have levelled many allegations against Halisahar police personnel. There is no confusion that the person died in police custody…
“As he (the TMC worker) was the only earning member of his family, his wife told me it will be very difficult for her to maintain the family. So, I gave her a job as an attendant of the chief minister, which only I can give her without any examination. She will have to work as a temporary employee for one year with a Rs 15,000 monthly salary, and then she will be absorbed as a Group D worker.”
Adhikari further said that two chief ministers before him never visited the home of any Opposition worker when they died, but he and top police officers visited the family of the victim.
Meanwhile, the chief minister described Mamata Banerjee’s attempt on Sunday to meet the victim’s family as “political”. “I can’t give her advice as I am younger than her. I would request her, if she wants to go anywhere, let the administration know your schedule so that they can arrange proper security.”
“The wife of the boy who died has given me a letter. Although the family supports the Trinamool Congress, they have not allowed anyone to politicise this death. Yesterday, the former chief minister came, but the family members of the deceased did not meet her. The deceased’s elder brother has clearly stated that they want justice and that they have faith in the administration,” he added.
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Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee faced protests in Halisahar in the North 24 Parganas district on Sunday when she was on her way to visit the family of the TMC worker who died in police custody.
A crowd surrounded the TMC chief’s car, shouting “chor (thief)” and “dakat rani (dacoit queen)”, and hurled mud and slippers at the vehicle. The BJP condemned the incident, emphasising it does not endorse violence, even as CM Adhikari accused Banerjee of playing politics. The chief minister also denied the involvement of BJP workers in the attack.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More