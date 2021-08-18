Bengal: CPM likely to suspend Ajanta for 3 months

The CPI(M) is likely to suspend the daughter of the late Anil Biswas, its former state general secretary and Politburo member, for three months for writing a series of articles in the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) mouthpiece Jago Bangla in the past few weeks.

Despite Ajanta Biswas’ apology in her reply to a show-cause notice and promise to not repeat her actions, the party’s teachers’ union was not satisfied and proposed to the state committee that she be suspended, sources said on Tuesday. The proposal has been sent to the party’s Calcutta district committee. Sources at the state CPI(M) headquarters at Alimuddin Street, said the party would take the final decision on August 21.

Sources in the party said Ajanta, who teaches history at Rabindra Bharati University and is a card-carrying member of the CPI(M), was initially steadfast in her position that she had done nothing wrong. But, she made a U-turn on Friday and sent a letter to the party, saying she was sorry if anyone was saddened by the episode. After the first in the series of articles appeared last month, sources in the Left party had said that the matter was discussed at the state committee meeting. Another veteran CPI(M) leader criticised Ajanta and said that Anil Biswas “would not have spared her” had he been alive.

The series, titled “Bongo Rajnitite Narishakti [Women power in Bengal politics]”, discussed the contributions of women politicians in West Bengal from the pre-Independence era till the present times. The series began with an article on freedom fighter Basanti Devi. It concluded with one on TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, whose desire to become the chief minister was once mocked by Anil Biswas.