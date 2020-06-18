Bengal Covid toll crosses 500, govt tells private hospitals to increase beds

In the last 24 hours, 391 patients were found Covid positive, taking the total cases to 12,300, including 5,261 active case. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh) In the last 24 hours, 391 patients were found Covid positive, taking the total cases to 12,300, including 5,261 active case. (Express Photo: Shashi Ghosh)

With 11 more people dying of coronavirus, the death toll in West Bengal on Wednesday rose to 506, according to the state Health Department bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, 391 patients were found Covid positive, taking the total cases to 12,300, including 5,261 active case.

As many as 505 patients were discharged in the same period. So far, the state has discharged 6,533 people. CPM leader and Mayor of Siliguri Corporation Ashok Bhattacharya was among the fresh positive cases. He was admitted to a private hospital at Siliguri. The CPM said Bhattacharya is stable.

As per the health bulletin published by the West Bengal Government, as many as 9,222 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and 3,60,976 in total. The positivity rate (percentage of positive cases out of sample tested) is 3.41 per cent.

A total of 11,434 people are in government quarantine facilities and another 1,48,209 in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the state government has urged private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients to increase the number of beds to tackle the recent spurt in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday.

There are 77 Covid-19 hospitals in West Bengal, of which 53 are privately run.

A meeting in this regard with the chief secretary is likely to be held at the state secretariat on Thursday.

A communication from the health department was sent to 53 private hospitals treating Covid-19 cases in the state to make provisions for more beds to accommodate coronavirus patients.

Some private hospitals in the city said infrastructural gaps were making it difficult to increase beds for Covid-19 patients.

“You cannot have Covid-19 wards in buildings, which are having a central air conditioning system; for that we need to have a separate set up, following the guidelines of ICMR. So, there are some infrastructural hindrances at the moment,” an official of a private hospital in Salt Lake said.

Another private hospital official in Howrah said a separate building will be required to admit more Covid-19 patients.

“Hopefully, tomorrow’s meeting will help us come out with a solution. We will put forth our suggestions,” the official of a private hospital in the southern part of the city said.

A senior official said state government hospitals have ample beds to accommodate coronavirus patients in the city and in the districts. “But, there are people who opt for private hospitals, so we have urged them to increase their beds.”

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MLA Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive last month, was put on ventilator as his condition deteriorated on Wednesday. Addressing a press conference at the Nabanna State Secretariat, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Initially, he neglected his condition. Now, he is very critical and on ventilator. He went to Asansol and when he returned, he became Covid positive. Nobody should neglect the symptoms.”

