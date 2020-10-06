Bengal: Covid recovery rises despite over 3.3K cases

Over 57 per cent of the cases and 40 deaths were recorded in the South Bengal pandemic hotspot comprising Kolkata, its three neighbouring districts, and Hooghly. (Representational)

West Bengal on Monday recorded 3,348 Covid-19 cases that pushed up its total case count to 2,73,679. However, the discharge of 3,009 helped the recovery rate inch up to 87.95 per cent.

According to the state health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 61 deaths in 24 hours took the toll to 5,255.

Over 57 per cent of the cases and 40 deaths were recorded in the South Bengal pandemic hotspot comprising Kolkata, its three neighbouring districts, and Hooghly. While Kolkata’s active caseload rose to 5,847, North 24 Parganas continued to have the most patients with 6,064 active cases.

In Paschim Medinipur, there were 1,054 active cases, while in Purba Medinipur the active caseload was 1,178. The two districts, however, reported seven deaths. After a week of recoveries, Paschim Bardhaman reported a rise in the number of patients as its active caseload jumped to 764.

