Bengal Covid recovery rate drops to 87.55%: Toll tops 6,000, almost 4K cases added in a day

West Bengal’s Covid-19 toll went past 6,000 on Sunday to settle at 6,056 following the second instance of a record 64 fatalities in a day. The state almost reported almost 4,000 cases in a day as a record 3,983 infections pushed up the case count to 3,21,036. The active caseload went up to 33,927.

Among those dead was an assistant sub-inspector of Kolkata Armed Police, who succumbed to the disease on Sunday morning. Siddhanta Shekhar De, who was in his mid-fifties, had been battling the disease for the past couple of weeks. He was being treated in a private hospital.

More than 15 Kolkata Police personnel have died of the disease till date. “Lost our colleague ASI Siddhanta Shekhar De to Covid-19. We stand by his family members in this time of grief. Corona Martyr Salute,” tweeted Kolkata Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma, who last month contracted the infection and then recovered.

A bulk of the deaths, 44, and almost 60 per cent of the new cases were reported from the South Bengal infection hotspot comprising Kolkata, its three neighbouring districts, and Hooghly.

State Minister for Labour Nirmal Maji was among those who tested positive for Covid-19 in Kolkata. He was admitted to the state-run Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night after being diagnosed.

According to doctors, the 59-year-old has a mild fever and a breathing problem. Maji had suffered a brain stroke in September and was hospitalised for a few days.

The situation remained alarming in a few other districts in the region, including Paschim Bardhaman, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, and Nadia. While in Nadia the active caseload increased 1,400, it was up to 1,356 in Paschim Medinipur and 1,300 in its adjoining district. In Paschim Bardhaman it dipped slightly to 1,003.

In North Bengal, the situation is of concern in three particular districts — Darjeeling, with an active caseload of 958, Malda with 933 active cases, and Jalpaiguri with 920.

Meanwhile, the surge in cases has dented the recovery rate, which dropped to 87.55 per cent on Sunday. According to the health buletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, the test positivity rate increased marginally to 8.04 per cent while the government conducted 43,520 tests in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, doctors said state BJP president Dilip Ghosh was recovering and does not have fever at present.

“Mr Dilip Ghosh, who got admitted to AMRI Hospitals Salt Lake on 16.10.2020, after testing positive for Covid-19, is without fever and recovering. All his vitals, including SPO2 and blood pressure, are stable and he is being shifted from HDU to a general isolation cabin. Doctors had prescribed a CT scan of the thorax on Saturday, whose results found no deterioration. His overall condition has improved since the day he was admitted and he continues to remain on a normal diet,” read Ghosh’s medical bulletin.

Soumitra able to open his eyes, talk a little: Doctor

Kolkata: The health condition of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee improved on Sunday and the 84-year-old is able to open his eyes and say a few words.

According to a doctor treating him, the actor’s organs are functioning normally and all other parameters are fine.

“Chatterjee is doing fine and his condition is gradually improving. He is talking a little and opening his eyes,” said the doctor. The actor is made to listen to music of his choice and on Saturday evening he communicated with his daughter when she visited him at the hospital.

Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic on October 6 after he had tested positive for Covid-19. He had to be shifted to the Intensive Therapy Unit after his condition deteriorated. However, he tested negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday, following which he was shifted to a non-Covid ward. ENS

