Bengal: Covid positive, ex-CM Buddhadeb hospitalised

Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was shifted to a private hospital on Tuesday after his condition deteriorated. Bhattacharjee will be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 24-hour monitoring. His oxygen level decreased to less than 85, sources said.

Eight days before he tested positive for Covid-19, his wife Mira Bhattacharya also tested positive and was shifted to a hospital. She returned home on Monday she tested negative and was discharged. However, according to sources, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was not keen on going to hospital and said he would rather undergo treatment at his residence in Palm Avenue here. A chronic COPD patient, he agreed to shift to hospital on Tuesday.

According to a hospital statement released on Tuesday evening, the 77-year-old was admitted on May 25, 2021 at 12:32 pm at the Critical Care Department under Dr Koushik Chakraborty, Consultant Physician, Dr Dhrubo Bhattacharya, Consultant Physician and Dr Soutik Panda, Consultant Critical Care. Medical Board also has his home physician Dr Somnath Maity, Chest Specialist Dr Ankan Bandopadhyay and Cardiologist Dr Saroj Möndal.

The official release said, “He presented with drowsiness and shortness of breath. He was detected SarsCov2 positive on May 18. He is on BIPAP with 3 litres of oxygen, SpO2 maintaining at 92 per cent. He is conscious, alert, communicating verbally and otherwise. Blood pressure, pulse is stable.”