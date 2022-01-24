scorecardresearch
Monday, January 24, 2022
Bengal: Covid infections drop close to 7K, sharp decrease in positivity rate

🔴 The state reported 38 deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 20,338.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
January 24, 2022 5:32:53 am
With the fresh cases, Bengal's Covid-19 tally increased to 19,65,245 cases. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas remained a cause for concern as they reported the highest number of infections at 971 and 960 respectively.

Fresh Covid infections in West Bengal dropped to 6,980 on Sunday from 9,191 the previous day, according to a state government bulletin.

The state reported 38 deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 20,338.

The positivity rate (percentage of infections against total samples) also fell to 9.53% from 11.13%.

As many as 82,564 samples tested against 73,214 a day earlier. West Bengal now has 1,10,183 active cases.

With the fresh cases, Bengal’s Covid-19 tally increased to 19,65,245 cases. Kolkata and North 24 Parganas remained a cause for concern as they reported the highest number of infections at 971 and 960 respectively.

Purba Burdwan, Paschim Burdwan, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum and Darjeeling each reported more than 250 cases.

