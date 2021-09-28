Bengal Covid cases drop to week low

West Bengal on Monday reported the least number of single-day Covid cases in the past one week. As many as 472 patients were found infected with the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 15,66,865.

The state’s Covid toll increased to 18,751 with 15 more people succumbing to the virus. Of the fresh deaths, North 24 Parganas logged the highest at four.

So far, 15,40,530 Covid patients, including 556 in the last 24 hours, have recovered with a discharge rate of 98.32%. The state has 7,584 active cases.

Of the fresh cases, Kolkata and North 24 Parganas logged the highest at 76 and 72.

Of the active case, 6,112 people are in home isolation and another 223 in safe homes. West Bengal has administered 5,56,81,671 Covid doses to people.