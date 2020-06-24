Bengal Covid toll up to 580: Medinipur, Bardhaman bring down active cases

Overall, authorities have tested 4,20,277 samples. According to the bulletin, the test positivity rate now is 3.5%.(Express Photo Shashi Ghosh) Overall, authorities have tested 4,20,277 samples. According to the bulletin, the test positivity rate now is 3.5%.(Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

The Covid-19 active caseload in West Bengal on Tuesday dropped below 5,000 for the first time since June 10 even as 370 people tested positive, and 11 people died of the disease.

The state’s recovery rate, which has seen a massive upswing over the past week, increased further to 62.58% as 531 people were discharged from hospitals in 24 hours. Till date, 9,218 patients have recovered from the disease.

The active case count, whose downward trend started from June 14, was 4,930. In the pandemic’s epicentre in the state — Kolkata, and the adjoining districts of North 24 Parganas, and Howrah — it has declined 14% in this period.

The statewide decrease has been driven mainly by the 52.44% fall in the Medinipur administrative division, and a 45.55% decrease in the Bardhaman division.

However, North Bengal, which comprises eight districts, saw its active caseload increase by over 50% in this period.

According to the state health department bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, most of the latest deaths,10, and infections,185, were reported from the epicentre.

The only other death occurred in Purba Medinipur district. With these deaths, the toll rose to 580, while the infection count climbed to 14,728.

The only districts that did not report any infection are Jhargram, Purulia, Paschim Bardhaman, Kalimpong and Coochbehar.

Though Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay had pointed out on Monday that health authorities had tested over 10,000 samples for three straight days, only 9,423 specimens were examined in the last 24 hours. This is the second-day running that the government analysed less than 10,000 samples.

Overall, authorities have tested 4,20,277 samples. According to the bulletin, the test positivity rate now is 3.5%.

The government said 51,275 migrant returnees were still in quarantine centres, apart from 8,819 others. According to the data, 1,21,294 people remain isolated at home, while 187 people are at homes.

