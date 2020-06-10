Bengal Covid-19 toll up to 415: CBI officer, 11 police officials test positive

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said the 11 infected police personnel were from the combat force, the police training school, and different stations. (File) Meanwhile, a senior police officer said the 11 infected police personnel were from the combat force, the police training school, and different stations. (File)

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer and 11 Kolkata Police personnel tested positive for Covid-19, while the case count in the state neared 9,000 on Tuesday, and the toll rose to 415 with the death of 10 people.

The DIG-rank CBI officer is posted at the agency’s anti-corruption branch at Nizam Palace here, and received his test report on Monday, according to sources.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said the 11 infected police personnel were from the combat force, the police training school, and different stations.

“At the moment we have around 217 policemen who have been diagnosed with the disease. We have several of our colleagues who have recovered and resumed duty…I think our colleagues are doing a fabulous job. I wish everyone will be safe and all those down with the disease will get well soon,” the officer added.

Of the 10 latest deaths, five occurred in Kolkata, three in Howrah and one each in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas.

These three are Kolkta’s neighbouring districts, and along with the capital city account for 93% of the deaths.

According to the state health department, of the 372 new positive cases, 132 were reported from Kolkata, followed by 38 in Howrah, 29 in Birbhum districts, 28 in North 24 Parganas, 22 in South 24 Parganas, and 20 in Purulia.

Till now, 63% of the 8,985 cases have been detected in Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Parganas — the epicentre of the pandemic.

Cases also continued to climb in the district of Cooch Behar, which had zero cases two weeks ago. Its first cases were announced on May 30. On Tuesday, the total infection count in the district was 216, a massive 148% rise since June 1.

The health department said 155 people were discharged from hospitals in 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 3,620. The active case count rose to 4,950.

According to the department’s bulletin, the number of daily samples tested fell for the second straight day, with only 7,802 specimens analysed in 24 hours, and the test positivity rate climbed to 3.12%.

Till date, laboratories have analysed 2,87,900 specimens.

