West Bengal Covid-19 curbs extended till Aug 30, night restrictions relaxed

The Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday extended Covid-19 restrictions till August 30, but relaxed the night curfew timings.

The night curfew, which was earlier in force from 9pm to 5 am, will now be between 11 pm and 5 am.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Banerjee said local trains would be allowed to function only after more people from rural areas were vaccinated.

She said, “A lot of people are asking why we are not allowing local trains. Until we are able to vaccinate more people in rural areas, we cannot allow local trains to run.”

The CM extended Covid curbs amid fears of an onset of a third wave of coronavirus some time in September.

On the current Covid situation in the state, Banerjee said, “Covid cases have come down. We are reporting 600-800 new cases each day. Bed occupancy is close to 3%. West Bengal has reported minimum wastage of vaccines. We are topping the states in the country in vaccination.”

The government further clarified that only emergency services would be allowed to function during night curfew.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the state reported 10 Covid deaths, pushing the overall number to 18,268. As many as 747 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative figure to 15,36,446.