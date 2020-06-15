Bengal: 518 Covid patients recover — highest in one day so far

Among the new positive cases, 158 were from Kolkata, 70 from North 24 Parganas district, 40 from Howrah district and 27 from Jalpaiguri district. (Representational) Among the new positive cases, 158 were from Kolkata, 70 from North 24 Parganas district, 40 from Howrah district and 27 from Jalpaiguri district. (Representational)

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in West Bengal crossed the 11,000-mark on Sunday with 389 fresh cases being reported in the last 24 hours, while 12 people succumbed to the virus. According to the state health bulletin, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state stood at 11,087, and the death figure at 475.

The recovery rate also increased to 45.63 per cent on Sunday with a record of 518 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 5,060 patients have been released from hospitals.

Among the new positive cases, 158 were from Kolkata, 70 from North 24 Parganas district, 40 from Howrah district and 27 from Jalpaiguri district.

Among the 12 deaths, six were reported from Kolkata, taking the total number of deaths in the state capital to 293. Districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia, West Midnapore and Darjeeling reported one death each.

The total number of samples conducted in the last 24 hours is 9,026, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted in the state so far to 3,33,733.

