Bengal: Cops attacked for asking people to stay indoors

A team of policemen were attacked by a group of people when they tried to enforce the lockdown at Howrah district’s Tikiapara area, a containment zone, on Tuesday evening. Two policemen were injured.

The incident took place when a police patrol reached Tikiapara after receiving inputs that a large number of people gathered at a local market violating the lockdown and social distancing norms. Howrah has been declared as one of the four red zone districts in West Bengal.

According to police, locals scuffled with policemen and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel after they were asked go back to their homes. Videos on social media showed locals chasing the policemen and attacking a police outpost.

Later, a huge contingent of police and RAF personnel was rushed to the area. “The situation is under control now,” said a senior police officer.

State Minister Rajib Banerjee vowed strong action against the guilty.

BJP national secretary Rahul Sinha accused the police of going slow against lockdown violators. “The administration does not want to enforce the lockdown,” he said.

