Non-veg row: Bengal Congress man arrested for burning of Bageshwar Baba posters

On September 8, Congress leaders in West Bengal protested against the Baba Bageshwar (left), who had appealed to people in the statenot to cook or eat fish or meat during Durga Puja festivities.

Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari spoke in the Assembly about acting tough against those involved in burning pictures of Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri, chief priest of Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham, the Kolkata police arrested Atanu Das, Congress Kolkata general secretary, around Thursday midnight.

On September 8, Das and others protested against the priest, popularly called Bageshwar Baba, who had appealed to people in West Bengal not to cook or eat fish or meat during Durga Puja festivities. They had also lodged a police complaint against Shastri.

The police raided Das’ house in South Kolkata and arrested him.

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Das has been booked for promoting hatred between different religious groups and hurting religious sentiments, and is scheduled to be produced before the court on Friday.