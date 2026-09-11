Non-veg row: Bengal Congress man arrested for burning of Bageshwar Baba posters

Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari spoke in the Assembly about acting tough against those involved in burning pictures of Dhirendra Krishna Shashtri, chief priest of Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham, the Kolkata police arrested Atanu Das, Congress Kolkata general secretary, around Thursday midnight.
On September 8, Das and others protested against the priest, popularly called Bageshwar Baba, who had appealed to people in West Bengal not to cook or eat fish or meat during Durga Puja festivities. They had also lodged a police complaint against Shastri.
The police raided Das’ house in South Kolkata and arrested him.
Das has been booked for promoting hatred between different religious groups and hurting religious sentiments, and is scheduled to be produced before the court on Friday.
On Thursday, CM Adhikari directed the Kolkata police commissioner to arrest those who allegedly burnt the photos of Shastri.
A Tughlaqi government: Congress
West Bengal Congress chief Subhankar Sarkar told The Indian Express that the arrest reflected the government’s arbitrary Tughlaqian mindset. “The so-called Baba insulted our religious practices, hurt Bengali sentiments by his statements. Congress leaders and workers protested against this and demanded his arrest. Now instead of arresting him, the police are arresting Congress leaders. This is a Tughlaqi government.”
He said the government will hold statewide agitation against the Baba and burn him in effigy. “How can the chief minister of a state talk about arrest in the Assembly and within hours our leader is picked up from his home? There are laws,” added Sarkar.
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“See the double face of the BJP. A number of its own leaders and ministers had condemned the baba for his remarks,” added Sarkar, referring to the senior BJP leaders and ministers’ comments that Bengalis would eat what they always have. BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya had said, “On Ashthami (the eighth day of festivities), Bengalis eat luchi, and on Navami, Bengalis eat mutton. So, they will keep eating that”.
Shastri sparked controversy after urging people to refrain from cooking or consuming fish and meat during Durga Puja, calling those who ignored the appeal “pakhandi” (fraud). His remarks triggered widespread anger and protests across the state, with many objecting to what they described as an attack on Bengali identity and culture.
CM Adhikari on Thursday evening visited Kalighat and had fish offered to the goddess. “A ‘Sant’ (devout) has given an opinion. Those who wish to accept can — those who do not wish don’t. During Ashtami I eat veg; also I have fish which is offered to the goddess as Bhog,” the chief minister had said.
The chief minister said that burning anyone’s photos to express their opinion will not be tolerated. “I saw how many people burned pictures in front of the police station in Bhavanipur. I am telling the CP from here that those people must be arrested. This will not happen in this state.”
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
Experience: His long and distinguished career includes key reporting roles at several prestigious publications, including The Asian Age, The Statesman, The Telegraph, and The Hindustan Times. Ravik's current role marks his second stint with The Indian Express, having previously served as a Principal Correspondent in the Kolkata bureau from 2005 to 2010.
Major Award: Ravik's authority and quality of work are substantiated by his winning of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award in 2007 for Political Reporting.
Education: His strong academic foundation includes a Bachelor's degree with English Honours from Scottish Church College under Calcutta University, and a PG Diploma in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University.
Ravik Bhattacharya's extensive tenure, specialized beat coverage, and notable award confirm his status as a trusted and authoritative voice in Indian journalism, particularly for stories emanating from Eastern India. ... Read More