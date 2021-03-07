Bengal: Cong releases first list of 13 candidates

While the Left Front, one of the Congress’ alliance partners, announced the names of 38 candidates for the first two phases on Friday, the other United Front member, the Indian Secular Front, has not yet declared the names of its candidates.

The Congress central election committee on Saturday announced its first list of 13 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Veteran leader Nepal Mahata will contest the polls to retain Baghmundi in Purulia district for the fifth time. He has been elected from the constituency since 2001.

Sukhdev Bera has been fielded from Patharpratima and Indranil Raut from Kakdwip, both in South 24 Parganas district. In the constituencies of Moyna, Bhagabanpur and Egra in Purba Medinipur district, the candidates are Manik Bhowmik, Shiuli Maity and Manas Kumar Kar Mahapatra. The party has fielded Samir Roy from Kharagpur Sadar and Chiranjib Bhowmik from Sabang, both in Paschim Medinipur district, while Uttam Banerjee will contest the Balarampur constituency in Purulia district.

Partha Pratim Banerjee will also contest from Purulia while Radharani Banerjee has been given the ticket from Bankura. Debu Chatterjee and Akshay Santra are the candidates from Bankura district’s Bishnupur and Kotulpur seats.

