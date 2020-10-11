Bengal Cong hits the streets against price rise and Covid situation

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury addresses a rally in Kolkata on Saturday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury, who is also the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha, on Saturday led a protest rally in Kolkata against price rise, the poor state of health infrastructure in Bengal, and the Trinamool Congress government’s policies.

The rally started from Bidhan Bhavan, the party headquarters in Entally, to Esplanade. A Congress delegation then submitted a deputation to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

“Now, no one is talking about the common people. The ruling party and the Opposition [BJP] are just asserting their power. So we decided today we will give deputation to the Governor about the demands of the people,” Chowdhury said.

The Congress leader pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic was worsening in the state, and claimed that the state administration was under-reporting deaths.

“Neither the state nor the central government has any control over the Covid situation. The government has no idea what will happen if Covid grows after Durga Puja. They are not worried about how hospital beds will be increased. The main Opposition party is also not saying anything to the government about this. So, we decided to join the movement,” he added.

Chowdhury said his party had always stepped forward to voice people’s demands. “The state government has been increasing the price of electricity by taking advantage of the pandemic. Companies like CESC in Kolkata are reaping the benefits. Due to huge electricity bills, all industries are going away from West Bengal. Inflation is rising, commodity prices are also rising. The middle class and lower-middle class are in deep trouble. The state government is not taking any action. We are being forced to start a movement against this,” he added.

The Congress leader also held meetings with the party’s legislators to plan their course of action. They also discussed how the seat-sharing talks with the Left Front for next year’s Assembly elections should be approached. On Friday, Chowdhury had visited Bidhan Bhavan for discussions with senior leaders such as Abdul Mannan and Pradip Bhattacharya.

“He is doing his best to revive the Congress in the state, and honestly trying to build a solid coalition with the Left parties,” said a senior party leader.

