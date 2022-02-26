Bengal CM working with Centre to bring back stuck students: Minister

State minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Jyotipriya Mallick on Friday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is coordinating with the Centre to bring back students from West Bengal, who are stuck in Ukraine amid the ongoing military conflict with Russia.

Speaking to reporters, the state forest affairs minister said, “The chief minister has reached out to the Union Home Ministry on how soon the stranded students could be brought back. She is trying her best to bring them back with the help of the Centre.”

Meanwhile, Trinamool MP Mala Roy on Friday wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his “immediate intervention for the safe return of Indians stranded in Ukraine”.

Roy wrote, “I am writing this letter to seek the Ministry of External Affairs’ intervention and to ensure the safe return of the Indians who are stranded in Ukraine. As the Government is aware that thousands of Indians including many students reside in Ukraine, in the present situation of military operation, their lives are in danger. They are not able to return to India as the Ukranian airspace has been closed for civilian aircrafts. I am requesting the Government to explore every option and arrange for emergency evacuation and safe return of all the stranded Indians.”

However, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, said the Centre will ensure the safe return of all the stranded students in the east European country.

“We don’t need the help of the state government. Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought back Indians from Afghanistan, all our citizens stuck in Ukraine will also be brought back,” Adhikari said.