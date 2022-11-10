Bengal CM: Those who made mistakes should get a chance to correct them

WEEKS AFTER the arrests of senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in various cases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said those who have committed mistakes should be given a chance to rectify them. She, however, did not name anyone.

The allegations of corruption against TMC leaders have been blown out of proportion, claimed Banerjee who is also the party chairperson. “If one or two persons commit a mistake, the entire party should not be blamed. There is an attempt to tarnish the entire party – as if everyone [in the TMC] is a thief. The leaders of the BJP are the biggest thieves,” she said while addressing a party workers’ meeting at Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

“If someone has committed any mistake, the person should be given a chance to rectify those mistakes,” Banerjee said.

Her remarks come against the backdrop of the recent arrest of TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya for his alleged involvement in “irregularities” in recruiting primary school teachers.

In July, the ED arrested former education minister Partha Chatterjee in the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam, while the CBI arrested TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in August for allegedly being involved in cattle smuggling.

Banerjee also cautioned party MLAs in the faction-ridden Nadia district saying that those who indulge in infighting would be thrown out of the party. Banerjee added that those who are doing politics to “satisfy their ego” would not find space in the TMC.

Her remarks came after reports that some local TMC leaders allegedly attacked a car ferrying supporters of a TMC leader of Murshidabad in Karimpur.

Advertisement

“Our legislators should not quarrel among themselves. I won’t keep a quarrelsome person in the party. I will request all MLAs in the region to stop fighting among themselves. If you don’t stop infighting, you have no place in this party. If you have an ego, you better stay at home; you won’t be needed. If you want to serve people, then go out and work for the people,” she said.” she said.

The CM said infighting sends a wrong message and provides an advantage to the opposition forces.

“Organisation should be done well in Nadia district. I will be setting up a coordination committee, in which the MP of the region, MLAs of the region and the Zilla Parishad president will be part. We will work together for the betterment of the region. If the TMC stays united, no BJP, CPI(M) or Congress will be able to fight against us,” she said.

Advertisement

Banerjee on Wednesday also formed a coordination committee to boost the growth of the organisation in Nadia district. The committee includes Krishnanagar MP Mahua Moitra, Nadia zila parishad chairperson Rikta Kundu and all MLAs of the district. Mamata later told the committee members, “You will work together. When you go to a block, call everyone in that block. It is a TMC family. It cannot be broken.”

Mamata urged her party leaders to increase their public outreach. “The Panchayat polls will be held soon. But now it’s time to act. Finish the remaining work,” she said.