Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari to hold first administrative meeting at Nabanna tomorrow

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday. (Express Photo)

All eyes are now on Nabanna Sabhaghar (conference hall of state secretariat) in Howrah, where Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari will hold his first meeting with top police officers – including district police superintendents and CID personnel – on Monday.

To oversee security preparations at the conference hall, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand visited Nabanna on Sunday.

The scheduled meeting will happen in the backdrop of alleged post-poll violence in the state, including the murder of Adhikari’s assistant Chandranath Rath on the outskirts of Kolkata.

Sources indicated that a major reshuffle in IAS and IPS ranks is on the cards. “Before the assembly polls, the Election Commission had transferred a large number of administrative and police officers in Bengal. The government is yet to decide how many of those officials who were transferred during the election will be reinstated in prominent and responsible posts and how many of them will remain in shunted posts,” said a senior BJP leader.