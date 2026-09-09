Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari flags corruption in Hill administration: ‘Those who have looted will be sent to jail, none will be spared’

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday issued a stern warning over allegations of corruption in the hill administration and announced the appointment of Smrutiranjan Mohanty, the principal secretary of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), as the administrator of the hill body.

The chief minister, who addressed an administrative review meeting for Kalimpong virtually from Siliguri after his chopper failed to land in the hill district due to inclement weather, said his government would not spare anyone for the corruption that has taken place in the GTA during the previous TMC regime in the state.

Pointing out that an inquiry committee headed by retired Justice Biswajit Basu had begun its probe, the chief minister said, “Those who have looted government funds will face arrests, and the money will be recovered. No one will be spared.”

Stating that are allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of more than 400 teachers by the GTA, inconsistencies in the use of funds for the ‘Amrut’ drinking water project, and questions regarding the funds of 11 boards formed for the development of various tribal communities in the Hills, the chief minister said, “Wherever corruption is proven, whether in teachers’ recruitment or in projects to provide drinking water, no one will be spared… Rest assured, those who have committed corruption will not be let off.”

He also said that the government money embezzled would be recovered from the accused.

Asserting that the development of the Hill districts was his government’s, Adhikari said that he has given “full freedom” to Minister of State for Home and Hill Affairs, Vishal Lama, to work on all matters concerning the hills.

He also announced the setting up of a medical college in Kalimpong, the foundation stone for which will be laid during his next visit. “The health secretary has been instructed to complete the necessary financial approval process for the proposed medical college. This is a great gift for the people of Kalimpong,” Adhikari said.

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Outlining a series of welfare measures initiated for residents of the region, Adhikari said 1.15 lakh Ayushman Bharat cards have been activated in Kalimpong against a target of 2.18 lakh. Those not covered under the Central scheme would be brought under the ambit of the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme that would provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, he said.

He said 15,000 women in Kalimpong have started receiving Rs 3,000 per month under the Annapurna Yojana, with the next instalment scheduled to be credited directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts on September 17 on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The government would also provide houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to 8,325 land-owning homeless families in Kalimpong within the next six months, he said.

The chief minister also referred to the Centre constituting a committee aimed at finding a permanent political solution to issues in the Hills.

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“Every promise made to the people of the Hills will be fulfilled. Development will continue everywhere, from tea gardens to tourism,” Adhikari said and announced that tea workers would receive a 20 per cent Puja bonus this year and steps would be taken to reopen closed tea gardens.

Adhikari, whose chopper failed to land in Kalimpong due to poor visibility, said he would return to the Hills on October 6. “On September 22, I will also come to Cooch Behar and Jaldapara to observe Rhino Day. On October 2, I will come to Buxa. On October 6, I will go to Darjeeling. On the way back, I will return via Kalimpong,” he said.