Bengal CM seeks exemption on customs duty for ‘Gobindobhog’ rice

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider an exemption of 20 per cent customs duty on the state’s famed ‘Gobindobhog’ rice similar to the one given to Basmati.

In a letter to the PM, Mamata said the Centre’s decision to impose a 20 per cent customs duty on premium rice varieties such as Gobindobhog in September has badly affected its export.

“Pure Gobindobhog rice is grown in a few districts of West Bengal and fetches a much higher price than the MSP for rice. In our efforts since 2011 to enhance the income of our farmers, we have been promoting the production of this premium variety Gobindobhog in suitable areas substituting coarse grain rice. The rice variety is very popular, particularly for offerings to the Almighty throughout the country and also abroad, especially in European and Gulf countries, and enjoys good demand. We have also been encouraging its export to create sustained demand abroad for this premium variety,” said the chief minister.

Unfortunately, she said, the Government of India imposed a 20% customs duty on the rice on September 8. “As a result of which the export business of the premium Gobindobhog variety, developed through years of efforts, has been badly affected with a negative impact on the demand and domestic price of the paddy, and hence on the income of farmers,” she said.

“It is appreciated that Basmati, another popular high-value aromatic rice variety, has been exempted from the 20 per cent customs duty. It is, therefore, requested on the same logic by which Basmati has been exempted, the premium aromatic variety, Gobindobhog rice should also be exempted from such 20 per cent customs duty on export at an early date to avoid loss of business and depriving benefits to our farmers,” she added.

Gobindobhog is grown in a few districts of the state and it has been awarded geographical identification tag in September 2017, she said.

“May I request you, Sir, to kindly issue necessary instructions for extending a similar exemption of the duty on export to the premium aromatic variety, Gobindobhog rice at the earliest,” she added.