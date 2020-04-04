Bengal: CM revises COVID-19 numbers, says 38 active cases, 3 deaths

“Till date, 57 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. Among them, 12 have recovered and have been discharged. Three people have died of coronavirus and 38 COVID-19 cases have been registered,” said Banerjee. “Till date, 57 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. Among them, 12 have recovered and have been discharged. Three people have died of coronavirus and 38 COVID-19 cases have been registered,” said Banerjee.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that the active number of coronavirus cases in the state stood at 38 with the recovery of 12 people.

While at least seven persons, who tested positive for COVID-19, have died in the state, the Chief Minister stuck to only three coronavirus-related deaths in the state. The state government has not confirmed whether the remaining four succumbed to coronavirus.

Moreover, the West Bengal government’s daily bulletin for tracking coronavirus cases in the state has not been released for the last two days.

“Till date, 57 coronavirus cases have been reported in the state. Among them, 12 have recovered and have been discharged. Three people have died of coronavirus and 38 COVID-19 cases have been registered,” said Banerjee.

According to the CM, six people from North Bengal were also recorded for being probable cases of coronavirus.

The six patients from North Bengal were associated with a woman from Kalimpong who was admitted in a local hospital with acute respiratory illness on March 26. The patient later tested positive for coronavirus and died on March 30. The six patients recorded with suspected coronavirus were the deceased’s relatives.

As of April 3, 52,929 people in West Bengal were put under home quarantine out of which 2,936 have recovered and were released. 5,110 people were in isolation in a state quarantine facility, of which 3,218 people recovered and were released and 1,892 are still under observation. West Bengal has dedicated 59 private and government hospitals across the state for coronavirus patients.

At Friday’s press conference, the Chief Minister said that across villages in West Bengal, people were not following coronavirus precautions and were “doing things the way they wanted to”. “I am saying, don’t stay close to each other. Not everyone is following social distancing even in this room,” Banerjee said, addressing the assembled press.

Meanwhile, nurses, ward boys and group-D staff protested at the state-run MR Bangur Hospital in Kolkata on Friday, demanding personal protective equipment (PPE) and refused to call off their protests till their demands were met. The staff alleged that after the coronavirus outbreak they had been handling patients for several days without adequate protective wear, and the hospital authorities had not been cooperating with them.

Similar protests were also witnessed at other hospitals across the city, including at the state-run Beliaghata ID hospital, as well as in Howrah and North Bengal, where several COVID-positive patients were being treated.

Nurses and hospital staff said that they would only work with patients after receiving a full set of PPE — masks, gloves and full body suits, sources said.

Responding to reports of agitations by frontline healthcare workers in the state, the CM said at the press conference that the government “did not have the ability to satisfy everyone” and that the “best lockdown has happened in Bengal”.

Don’t impede cremation of COVID-19 victims, says Banerjee

Kolkata: CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday urged people not to obstruct the cremation of patients who die of coronavirus disease. “Some people don’t want COVID-19 hospitals in their locality, some don’t want any COVID-19 patients in their hospitals, some are objecting to the cremation of deceased in their area. I appeal to them with folded hands not to do such things,” she said. The CM said that under Disaster Management Act, 2005, the state government was authorised to acquire any hospital, school, colleges and hotels to conduct relief efforts.

Later, the government issued an advisory here contending that no such risk was involved in the cremation and burial process as officials were taking necessary precautions. ENS

