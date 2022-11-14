Bengal CM Mamata apologises for Akhil Giri’s statement on President Droupadi Murmu

After two days of continuous protest by the Opposition, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday apologised on the behalf of her cabinet colleague Akhil Giri whose statement on President Droupadi Murmu sparked controversy.

During a press conference at Nabanna in Howrah, Banerjee said: “I condemn Akhil Giri’s comment on President Droupadi Murmu. What Akhil has done is wrong. We don’t support such a remark. I apologise on behalf of my party as he is my party colleague.”

The party has already cautioned Akhil Giri, Mamata said, adding that Giri has been told not to make such comments again.

West Bengal Correctional Administration Minister Akhil Giri Saturday drew widespread criticism, including from Trinamool Congress, for making controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu. After the video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologised for making the remark.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale also tweeted in response to Giri’s comment, “This is an irresponsible comment & does NOT represent the views of @AITCofficial. We are extremely proud of the President of India & hold her & her office in the highest regard.”