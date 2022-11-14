scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Bengal CM Mamata apologises for Akhil Giri’s statement on President Droupadi Murmu

Akhil Giri has been warned by the party and been told not to make such comments again, the CM said.

“We all respect the president. She is very respectable. Akhil should not have made such comments about her," CM Banerjee said during a press conference at Nabanna in Howrah. (File)

After two days of continuous protest by the Opposition, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday apologised on the behalf of her cabinet colleague Akhil Giri whose statement on President Droupadi Murmu sparked controversy.

During a press conference at Nabanna in Howrah, Banerjee said: “I condemn Akhil Giri’s comment on President Droupadi Murmu. What Akhil has done is wrong. We don’t support such a remark. I apologise on behalf of my party as he is my party colleague.”

The party has already cautioned Akhil Giri, Mamata said, adding that Giri has been told not to make such comments again.

Also Read |Murmu remarks by minister: As BJP eyes its tribal vote, TMC fears ripple effect

West Bengal Correctional Administration Minister Akhil Giri Saturday drew widespread criticism, including from Trinamool Congress, for making controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu. After the video clip of his comments went viral, Giri apologised for making the remark.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big TwoPremium
Modi and Shah: Why BJP is increasingly reliant on the Big Two
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
More from Kolkata

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale also tweeted in response to Giri’s comment, “This is an irresponsible comment & does NOT represent the views of @AITCofficial. We are extremely proud of the President of India & hold her & her office in the highest regard.”

First published on: 14-11-2022 at 06:35:56 pm
Next Story

Cleared by SC Collegium, kept pending by Govt: A few prominent cases of delayed appointment of judges 

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement