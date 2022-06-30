No Central funds, will discontinue Banglar Bari housing project: Mamata at Durgapur

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the Banglar Bari housing project for economic weaker sections (EWS) will be discontinued since the Central government was not issuing funds for the scheme.

Chairing an administrative meeting of East and West Burdwan districts, the CM claimed that the Centre was not releasing funds for rural roads, 100-day work under the MNREGA besides the Banglar Bari project.

The meeting in Durgapur was attended by MPs, MLAs, district magistrates (DMs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Block Development Officers (BDOs) from the two districts.

“I will go to Delhi to get what people of the state deserve. Workers have not been paid for 100 days of work for 6 months whereas the money has to be paid within 15 days,” she said.

Asked whether the name of the project has created a hurdle in getting money from the Centre, the Chief Minister said, “If a project in Rajasthan is named after the state, what’s the problem in naming it as Banglar Bari? The state spends 40% of the total funds on the project.”

The Centre makes a list of the number of houses to be built under the Banglar Bari housing project every year but it was not done this time, Banerjee claimed.

“As a result, the district administrations were told not to make new lists. New works cannot be done without the Centre’s co-operation. Those which were on the list have also been postponed. I will go to Delhi to ask them as what crime Bengal has committed,” she added.