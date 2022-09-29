scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Bengal CM inaugurates Puja pandals on home turf

During the inaugural programme of Suruchi Sangha, Banerjee entered the pandal with a traditional Bengali ‘Dhak’. She was seen beating a drum while state Power Minister and main organiser of the puja Aroop Biswas played ‘Kansar Ghanta’.

Mamata Banerjee, Durga Puja pandals, durga puja, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsBanerjee on Wednesday inaugurated pujas in New Alipore and Bhabanipur areas, which fall under her constituency.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday inaugarated Durga Pujas in Kolkata and joined in the festivities, beating a drum at Suruchi Sangha puja in New Alipore.

During the inaugural programme of Suruchi Sangha, Banerjee entered the pandal with a traditional Bengali 'Dhak'. She was seen beating a drum while state Power Minister and main organiser of the puja Aroop Biswas played 'Kansar Ghanta'.

Banerjee on Wednesday inaugurated pujas in New Alipore and Bhabanipur areas, which fall under her constituency.

On Wednesday, the Chief Secretary directed officials to avert any untoward incident during the puja. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, a control room will be opened at Nabanna from Panchami.

