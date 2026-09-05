Bengal CM Adhikari calls for restrictions on phone use in schools, cites Gujarat model

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari Saturday advocated for restrictions on the use of mobile phones in schools.

Addressing a Teachers’ Day program in Newtown, CM Adhikari said, “My votes may perhaps decrease. But I will still say that the use of phones in schools needs to be regulated. In Gujarat, phones are not used in schools from Class I to Class XII.”

On Saturday, the chief minister also inaugurated the ‘Swami Vivekananda Merit Scheme’ in higher education and launched a new transfer management policy for college teachers.

During the event, Adhikari announced that two ‘CM Shri’ schools, modeled after PM Shri schools, will be opened in each district. “In these schools, admission will be given from Class VI based on merit. Like the Central Model School, the schools will have all modern facilities, including smart boards. Large sports-related institutions will be set up in the western and northern regions.”