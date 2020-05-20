Bengal close to 3,000 positive cases, tests over 1 lakh samples

A child undergoes rapid testing for coronavirus at Belgachia, one of the red zones in Kolkata, on Monday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) A child undergoes rapid testing for coronavirus at Belgachia, one of the red zones in Kolkata, on Monday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

With 136 new coronavirus positive cases, the state count on Tuesday inched closer to the 3,000 mark, according to a bulletin of the state government. Six more people died of the novel coronavirus and 136 more positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours,. The death toll, excluding 72 people with co-morbidities, stood at 178 and the total cases at 2,961.

So far, 1,074 patients have discharged after their recovery, translating into 1,637 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, the state government tested 8,712 samples, taking the total samples to 1,02,282 in a month. The state’s positivity rate is 2.89 per cent compared to the national average of 4 per cent.

After being converted into the 69th Covid hospital of the state, KPC Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, a private hospital, on Tuesday started functioning with 200 beds.

“KPC Medical College & Hospital, Kolkata, will be the state’s 69th dedicated Covid hospital. As a full-fledged govt designated, free of cost Covid hospital, it will start functioning from today with 200 beds, further ramping up specialised Covid treatment capacity in the state,” tweeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, a mortician working at a crematorium in Shibpur area of Howrah city has tested positive for novel coronavirus infection, a state health department official said on Tuesday. The burning ghat is one of the facilities where bodies of Covid patients are being cremated, he said. (WITH PTI)

