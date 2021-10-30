West Bengal clears reopening of schools, colleges

The West Bengal government on Friday issued an order extending the prevailing Covid restrictions till November 30. However, it cleared the reopening of for students of classes 9 to 12, as well as colleges and universities, from November 16, in the line with an earlier announcement by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Amid a surge in Covid-19 infections blamed largely on a rush of revellers to Durga Puja pandals and flouting of protocols, the government also decided to resume suburban train services at 50 per cent seating capacity.

According to the government notification, intra-state local trains could ply at 50 per cent seating capacity from October 31.

However, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been drafted for the offline classes and will be strictly enforced. In another notification, the Higher Education Department asked teaching and non-teaching staff to go to their colleges and universities from November 1, so that necessary preparations could be made for reopening on November 16.

As per the notification, classes for students of ninth and eleventh standards will be held from 10 am to 3 30 pm, while those for tenth and twelfth standard students will be held from 11 am to 4 30 pm.

District magistrates have been asked to ensure schools are made ready by October 31 for reopening from November 16.

The vice-chancellors and college principals have also been asked to make the buildings ready by November 1 to pave the way for the resumption of offline classes in undergraduate and postgraduate courses from November 16.

Responding to the government order, the Eastern Railway said it was ready to resume local train services maintaining Covid protocols. “We will resume the local train services from October 31, maintaining Covid protocols. In keeping with the norms, passengers would be requested to wear masks and use hand sanitizers. We will also sanitise the coaches from time to time,” a senior Eastern Railway official said.

The concerned railway authorities should be intimated by the educational institutions for issuing train passes, the notifications said.

Welcoming the government’s decision to clear the resumption of local train services, state Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said, “This is a welcome move. A lot of people were suffering due to the unavailability of local trains. This step is in the interest of the common people.”

Standard Covid safety protocols have to be strictly adhered to while holding classes on the campus, the government said.

According to government sources, the night curfew between 11pm and 5am would continue to remain in force, barring November 2 and 5 for Kali Puja and Diwali and November 10, 11 for Chhat Puja.

Cinema halls, theatres and restaurants could be opened at 70% of capacity but should close by 11pm.