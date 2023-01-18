scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Bengal class-10 test: Question on ‘Azad Kashmir’ on map stirs row

The BJP accused the TMC government of being “pro-separatist”.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu assured “strong action” will be taken against those found at fault”.
Listen to this article
Bengal class-10 test: Question on ‘Azad Kashmir’ on map stirs row
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A question in a test paper for the class-10 examination (also Madhyamik) of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) for the 2022-2023 session asking the students to identify ‘Azad Kashmir’ on India’s map has stoked a controversy, with the Union Education Ministry asking the state government to probe the matter.

More from Kolkata

The BJP accused the TMC government of being “pro-separatist”. State Education Minister Bratya Basu assured “strong action” will be taken against those found at fault”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-01-2023 at 02:34 IST
Next Story

Tejasvi Surya ‘opened emergency exit’ of IndiGo aircraft before takeoff

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close