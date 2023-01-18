Bengal class-10 test: Question on ‘Azad Kashmir’ on map stirs row

State Education Minister Bratya Basu assured “strong action” will be taken against those found at fault”.

A question in a test paper for the class-10 examination (also Madhyamik) of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) for the 2022-2023 session asking the students to identify ‘Azad Kashmir’ on India’s map has stoked a controversy, with the Union Education Ministry asking the state government to probe the matter.

The BJP accused the TMC government of being “pro-separatist”. State Education Minister Bratya Basu assured “strong action” will be taken against those found at fault”.