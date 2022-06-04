West Bengal: Class 10 Madhyamik results out, pass percentage reaches all-time high at 86.6

The first Madhyamik examination conducted post-Covid pandemic by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in March has recorded a pass percentage of 86.6 — an all-time high in the history of the Class 10 state board examinations. The results were declared on Friday.

In 2020, when the Class 10 state board exam was held the last time before the Covid-19 pandemic swept across the globe, the pass percentage stood at 86.34. Last year, however, all appearing students were declared passed as the examination could not be held due to the pandemic.

A total of 10,98,775 students appeared in the examination that took place from March 7 to 16 this year and out of them, 9,49,927 were declared successful. The pass percentage of male students was recorded at 88.59 while it stood at 85.00 per cent for the female students.

Arnab Gorai from Ramharipur Ramkrishna Mission Asharama in Bankura district and Rounak Mandal from Burdwan CMS School High School in East Burdwan district jointly topped the exam securing 99 per cent (693 out of 700) marks each.

Congratulating the successful students, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of Madhyamik examination! Boys and girls of our districts have shown outstanding performance, while city students too make us proud.”

“Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Results have been announced by the Board quickly, 2023 exam schedules are also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future,” she added.

Kaushiki Sarkar of Adarshabani Academy High School in Malda district and Rounak Mandal (sharing the name and surname with a first-rank student) of Ghatal Vidyasagar High School in Paschim Medinipur district secured the second spot with 692 marks.

Shutarshi Tripathi from Patha Bhavan school, who stood fourth along with another student with 690 marks, is the only student from Kolkata who made it to the merit list.

Ananya Dasgupta from Asansol Umarani Mahila Kalyan Girls High School in West Burdwan district and Debshikha Pradhan from Chorepaliya Sri Sri Basanti Vidyapeeth in East Midnapore district jointly stood third with 691 marks. This year, a total of 114 students have been featured in the top-10 merit list.

“The results were out in 79 days. The hard work of everyone involved in the examination process and the support of the state government made this possible,” said WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly.

Among the districts, Purba Medinipur registered the highest pass percentage (97.63) followed by Kalimpong (94.71), West Midnapore (94.62), Kolkata (94.36), Jhargram (92.07), North 24 Parganas (91.98), South 24 Parganas (89.78) and Malda (87.11).

Like previous years, this time too, students from several districts outperformed their Kolkata counterparts. It is also reflected in the top-10 merit list where only one student from Kolkata has been featured.

“From June 3 onwards, the mark sheets and certificates will be distributed to the schools from 49 camp offices of the WBBSE. Only parents will be allowed to collect the certificates and mark sheets after producing admit cards and registration cards of their children,” said Ganguly. The WBBSE president announced that next year, the Class 10 board examination would be held from February 23 to March 4.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, too, sent his best wishes to the successful students. “Congratulations and best wishes to all those who have cleared the Madhyamik examination. Those not clearing the exam need not be disheartened. Understanding teachers and parents would surely help them realise their potential as per their aptitude,” said Dhankhar in a tweet.