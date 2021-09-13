Bengal: Civic volunteer among 3 held for Maniktala killing

A civic volunteer is among three people arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man whose body was found in an autorickshaw in Kolkata’s Maniktala locality four days ago.

The police said the victim, identified as Amarnath Prasad alias Pappu, was beaten to death. His body was found in the autorickshaw in the Bagmari Basak Bagan area at 10 am on Wednesday.

The police then filed a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“35 years old Amarnath was found in an unconscious state, seemingly dead, in an autorickshaw. He was later declared dead. The body was sent for autopsy,” said a police official.

Sources in the police said several local residents claimed that Prasad was severely beaten on Tuesday night as he was suspected of being a mobile thief in the Ganguli Para neighbourhood. Though there were no major signs of external injuries, he suffered severe internal injuries.

On Thursday night, after scouring a lot of CCTV footage, the police, with the help of locals and some footage, identified the accused.

Among them was Jagannath alias Vicky, who is a civic volunteer in the Entally police station area. The police said they were trying to find out if the accused were involved in other crimes.